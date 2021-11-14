GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,465.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $922,445.74 and $3,465.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.41 or 0.00393418 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,490.26 or 1.01674529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001828 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

