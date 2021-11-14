Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 745,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

