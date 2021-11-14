Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 644.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.