Patrick Brickley Sells 311 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28.

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

