Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,227.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 99,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

