Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $68,983,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,685 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 182,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 116,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

