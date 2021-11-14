Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 115,511 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BTEC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

