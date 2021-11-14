Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,664 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USL opened at $28.52 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

