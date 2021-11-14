Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,227 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78.

