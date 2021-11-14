Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

