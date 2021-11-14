Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Releases Earnings Results

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Warby Parker updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WRBY opened at $58.34 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

