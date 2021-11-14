Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

