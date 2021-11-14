MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

MDU stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

