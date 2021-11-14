AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

