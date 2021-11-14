Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 539,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,213,000 after buying an additional 348,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $17,687,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI opened at $64.08 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.