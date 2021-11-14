1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 82,860 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,860 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $352,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

