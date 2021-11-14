ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $64.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

OKE stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

