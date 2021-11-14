MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 296,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,744 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

