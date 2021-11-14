MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

