Lument Finance Trust’s (LFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of LFT opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 57.28. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

