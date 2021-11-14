Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSTRU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 999,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,281 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSTRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

