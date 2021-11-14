Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.