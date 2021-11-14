Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $811.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPTN. Northland Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

