Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 17,920 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZWRK. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,469,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,669,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,940,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

