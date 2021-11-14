California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sally Beauty worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.