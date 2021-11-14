Joseph A. Cutillo Sells 2,804 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STRL stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $832.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,493,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

