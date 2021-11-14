National Bankshares Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.