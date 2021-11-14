Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.53.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

