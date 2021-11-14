Raymond James Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $27.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -277.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 116,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

