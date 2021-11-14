Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.