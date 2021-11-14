Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE:APTS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $731.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

