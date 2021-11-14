Royal Bank of Canada Raises Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target to $35.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Forian has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $77,969.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,546 shares of company stock worth $215,405.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

