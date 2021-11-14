CUTcoin Achieves Market Cap of $39.23 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $197.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00147793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.60 or 0.00502388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001563 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,903,315 coins and its circulating supply is 149,903,315 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.