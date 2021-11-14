Head-To-Head Survey: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) vs. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 7 7 1 2.50 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus price target of $62.65, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 40.66% 16.21% 1.40% Financial Institutions 34.20% 15.57% 1.36%

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Financial Institutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.48 $539.00 million $7.09 9.24 Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.57 $38.33 million $4.41 7.52

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Financial Institutions on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

