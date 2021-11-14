Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.