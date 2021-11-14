Analysts Anticipate Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post -$2.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to announce ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

