Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 18,429 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 488,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

