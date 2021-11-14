Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.70% of Vine Energy worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $345,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $20,610,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $13,701,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $12,229,000.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.