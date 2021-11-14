Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 266,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $291,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $109,079,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $57,686,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $49,925,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

