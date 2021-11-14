Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.43 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $34,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,403,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.