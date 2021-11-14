Amalgamated Bank Takes $955,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,620 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

SKT opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

