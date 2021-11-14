eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 5,191 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $14,275.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $720.00.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eMagin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.