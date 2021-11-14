Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 5,191 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 5,191 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $14,275.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $720.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

