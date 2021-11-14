Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires $23,600.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qumu stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Qumu by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qumu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qumu by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

