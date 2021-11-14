Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $97,900.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $224.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.71 and a 52-week high of $230.89.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
