Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
