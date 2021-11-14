Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.