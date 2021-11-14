First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III bought 1,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.06 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRG. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

