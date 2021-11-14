Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded at Independent Research

Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 253,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,903,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 121,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.