SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.07 on Thursday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SFL by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

