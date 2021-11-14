$302.94 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post $302.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.25 million. Trex posted sales of $228.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. Trex has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

